Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Franklin

(FRANKLIN, VT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Franklin companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Franklin:

1. Permanent Family Practice Physician in Vermont (Enosburg Falls)

🏛️ All Star Healthcare Solutions

📍 Enosburg Falls, VT

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice physician employment in Vermont : Family physician or Internist needed near Rutland VT. Job ID 59914 Job details: * BC/BE Family medicine * After hours call is phone triage only and ...

2. CNC Setup Machinist

🏛️ WorkRocket

📍 Milton, VT

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a skilled CNC Machinist? Imagine a career with a leading global manufacturer who is one of the highest paying machine shops in Vermont! This is your opportunity to join a state-of-the-art ...

3. Laboratory Assistant | Entry Level

🏛️ Eurofins

📍 Colchester, VT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sustainable Talent is teaming up with a global leader in the environmental, food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics testing as well as in agro-sciences CRO (Contract Research Organization) services to ...

4. Assembly Technician II

🏛️ Hayward Tyler, Inc.

📍 Colchester, VT

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assembly 2 overview Team member should be able to lead in two of the three main areas Disassembly Clean and Inspect (DCI) Build and Wind with the ability and willingness to teach within these areas ...

5. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Milton, VT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

6. We are Hiring Caregivers or LNAs

🏛️ TLC HomeCare

📍 Milton, VT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You can work as little as 5 hours a week up to 60 hours a week. We have a flexible schedule to accommodate your work-life balance. Come make a difference in your community by caring for those who ...

7. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Enosburg Falls, VT

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Sheldon, VT

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $88,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Midwest Dedicated

📍 Colchester, VT

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Opportunities With JBS Carriers! Annually Drivers Average $88,000 with our Top Drivers Earning close to $100,000 Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and ...

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Sheldon, VT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...