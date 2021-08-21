Cancel
Maple Grove, MN

Stanley George Liedman

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Liedman, Stanley George Age 82 of Maple Grove, entered rest on June 11, 2021 after a long battle with Dementia. Preceded in death by parents, George & Margaret; step-daughter, Michelle Franta; siblings, Barbara (Roy) Thompson & Elaine (Douglas) Arndt. Survived by loving, caregiving wife, Lynn; children, Gail (Tony) Reini, Jeffrey (Melia) Liedman & Julie (Richard) Cook; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlene (John) Schmidt and Sonia (Jeff Niedenthal) Liedman; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Stan truly enjoyed his 35+ year career as an engineering designer with General Mills, being most proud of his work with Cheerios. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, woodworking & spending time with family & friends. Memorial service at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH (1601 S.4th Ave. Anoka) on Wednesday, September 1st at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. A huge thank you to Ecumen Hospice, especially Jean & Cathy. We also thank Tony Moore for his compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ecumen Hospice & Zion Lutheran Church. kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-416-0016.

www.startribune.com

