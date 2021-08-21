Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Santa Maria, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Santa Maria are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Santa Maria, CA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Vazquez Family Nanny at Pipsticks, Inc.

🏛️ Nathaniel Vazquez

📍 San Luis Obispo, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

NANNY Job Title: Nanny Reports To: Maureen Vazquez & Assistant Compensation: $20.00/hr Status: Part Time (20-25 hours per week) Location: Primarily the Vazquez Household in Los Osos WHO WE'RE LOOKING ...

3. Sales Associate Retail

🏛️ The Bling Boutique

📍 Pismo Beach, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assist customers with apparel & accessories, cashier, clean, assist in tagging merchandise & displaying. Must be available for weekends. Part-time positions that could possible turn into full-time.

4. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Avila Beach, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

5. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Santa Maria, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

6. Assistant Supervisor

🏛️ Cal Poly Corp

📍 San Luis Obispo, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title Assistant Supervisor Posting Number 201000566 Posting Type Regular Contract End Date Salary Range Hiring Range $17.50 to $18.50 per hour Full Time or Part Time Full Time If Part Time, List ...

7. Commercial Drivers License Driver (CDL)

🏛️ All Clean Emergency

📍 San Luis Obispo, CA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description - Commercial Drivers Class A and Class B Drivers Needed with endorsements and clean driving record (Full Time and Part Time) We are All Clean Emergency Services ! We supply essential ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily or Weekly - Earn $1,000-$1,400/Week

🏛️ TransForce - Local

📍 Mission Hills, CA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Home Daily or Weekly TransForce, Inc. is seeking full time and part time local and regional CDL Truck Drivers at our branch offices located throughout the U.S. We are the ...

9. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Santa Maria, CA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

10. Bilingual (Spanish) Part Time Field Interviewer, Health Center Patient Survey - Santa Maria, CA

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Santa Maria, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $18.03 per hour plus $4.41 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $22.44 per hour! RTI International is currently seeking Field Interviewers (FIs) to work on a government ...