Two hurt when motorcycle struck by SUV in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between a sport-utility vehicle and a motorcycle on Saturday morning sent two people to the hospital, according to officials. At around 9:44 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 near its intersection with 80th Street in Fairfax. Deputies believe that a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on the highway when a 2010 Jeep Liberty was heading westbound on 80th Street. The Jeep allegedly failed to properly stop and yield at the intersection and hit the motorcycle.