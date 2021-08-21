Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fridley, MN

Jennifer Bridget Bentz

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Bentz, Jennifer Bridget age 49 of Fridley, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2021. The autumn of Jennifer's life came too soon. She will be missed by all relatives and friends. Survived by her son Taylor and parents Al Bentz, Karen Stuewe and their families. A Celebration of Her Life will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 3 P.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. To all whom knew Jennifer, thank you for your prayers of kindness. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 johnsonfh.com.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waconia, MN
City
Fridley, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Norwood Young America, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Lutheran Church#The Johnson Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy