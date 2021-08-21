Jennifer Bridget Bentz

Bentz, Jennifer Bridget age 49 of Fridley, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2021. The autumn of Jennifer's life came too soon. She will be missed by all relatives and friends. Survived by her son Taylor and parents Al Bentz, Karen Stuewe and their families. A Celebration of Her Life will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 3 P.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. To all whom knew Jennifer, thank you for your prayers of kindness. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 johnsonfh.com.