Humboldt, KS

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Humboldt

Humboldt Digest
Humboldt Digest
 7 days ago

(HUMBOLDT, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Humboldt companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Humboldt:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bYtE4vo00

1. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Iola, KS

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2,410 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Iola, KS

💰 $2,410 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Iola, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Field Service Technician - HOME BASED, ANYWHERE IN THE USA

🏛️ KFT Fire Trainer LLC

📍 Chanute, KS

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FIELD SERVICE TECHNICIAN HOME BASED- ANYWHERE IN THE USA HOURLY WAGE- $30 TO $40 DEPENDENT UPON EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS With more than 40 years of experience KFT Fire Trainer, LLC is a global ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Chanute, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Court Services Office I - 31st Judicial District

🏛️ Kansas Judicial Branch

📍 Iola, KS

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position number: K0242995 Location of Employment: 31st Judicial District, Allen County, Iola KS 66749 Position/Salary and Benefits: Court Services Officer I, Grade 34, $23.13 hourly Kansas Judicial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Housekeeper

🏛️ Urban Bay Housing Fund

📍 Chanute, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Historic Tioga Hotel is looking for a thorough housekeeper with excellent cleanliness standards to attend all areas of our facilities. The goal is to enhance customer experience by keeping our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Iola, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Drivers Needed for Regional/OTR Freight!

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Iola, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Company Drivers: COME TO WHERE THE TRUCKERS TRUCK! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? BECAUSE THERE ISN'T A MORE DRIVER-FOCUSED COMPANY IN THE COUNTRY! Owned by a fourth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse | RN | GERI (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Chanute, KS

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From day one ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Iola)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Iola, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Humboldt, KS
ABOUT

With Humboldt Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

