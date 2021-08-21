Cancel
Willow, AK

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Willow

(WILLOW, AK) Companies in Willow are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Willow:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYtE33500

1. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - COVID19 - $2,597 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $2,597 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Palmer, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Palmer, AK. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 41 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Occupational ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bus Operator

🏛️ Valley Transit

📍 Wasilla, AK

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Valley Transit is looking for a bus operator. Must have a CDL with Passenger endorsement, DOT Medical Card, and pass a pre employement drug test. Company Description Public Transit

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Mechanic

🏛️ TEWS TIRES AND AUTOMOTIVE

📍 Wasilla, AK

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Mechanic to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various vehicles and transmission systems. Responsibilities: * Repair automobiles, trucks, and other motor ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Cleaning Specialist

🏛️ Cleaning's A Breeze

📍 Wasilla, AK

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are YOU the kind of person that LOVES helping others? You are a great fit if: *You are a hard worker *You cringe at the thought of being late *You are compassionate *You love being appreciated for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,534 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $2,534 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Palmer, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Partsperson

🏛️ Kendall Auto Group

📍 Wasilla, AK

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kendall Auto Group is one of the largest family owned and operated dealers in the Pacific Northwest and premier employer in Wasilla. We are looking for a Partsperson to join the team. At Kendall Ford ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Monitor

🏛️ First Student

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Monitor/Aide in Mat-Su! At First Student, our Monitors/Aides are a constant reflection of our company's commitment to safety and customer service. The Monitor/Aide is responsible for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Cath Lab Travel Nurse RN - $2814 per week in AK

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $2,814 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($2280/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $2,280 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

