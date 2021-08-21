Cancel
Elk Creek, NE

Job alert: These jobs are open in Elk Creek

Elk Creek Post
Elk Creek Post
 7 days ago

(ELK CREEK, NE) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Elk Creek companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Elk Creek:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bYtE2AM00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Johnson, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. warehouse associate **START AS SOON AS TODAY***

🏛️ Focus Workforce Management

📍 Bern, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Workforce Management is looking for a warehouse workers to participate in our warehouse operations and activities. Warehouse worker responsibilities include storing materials, picking, packing

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Tecumseh)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Tecumseh, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Tecumseh, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Support Manager - Department Head

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Sabetha, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is a thriving essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Responsible for general Sales Clerk duties as well as specific departments throughout the store ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Estate secretary

🏛️ Willet & Carothers

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Preparation of Estate openings and closings, this would include keeping track of account balances, sending documents to the Courts, and all aspects of an estate. You would also be expected to help ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Esthetician

🏛️ Rose Refinery, Inc

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a busy day spa seeking a Licensed Esthetician to join our expanding business. Build, learn and grow with us! We offer a friendly work environment, ample amount of current clientele and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Physician / Psychiatry / Nebraska / Locum tenens / Psychiatrist Tele Health Consultant Job

🏛️ WORLDWIDE TRAVEL STAFFING, LIMITED

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $225 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nebraska Licensed Psychiatrist to work remotely or from home. Flexible part-time tele health consultant positions working with behavioral health, developmental, and intellectual disability in-patient ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2203.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Sabetha, KS

💰 $2,203 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Sabetha, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2203.2 / ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Elk Creek Post

Elk Creek Post

Elk Creek, NE
8
Followers
194
Post
452
Views
ABOUT

With Elk Creek Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

