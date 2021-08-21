Cancel
De Soto, MO

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

De Soto Journal
 7 days ago

(De Soto, MO) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in De Soto are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Farmington, MO

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Event Marketer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Arnold, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

LeafFilter Gutter Protection the #1 rated gutter protection product in the nation is seeking outgoing, energetic individuals to join our event marketing team as a part-time Event Marketer at trade ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL - Regional Part-Time Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Pacific, MO

💰 $54,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This Regional part-time truck driver position features flexible scheduling and earnings up to $0.50 per mile.* Truckers in this CDL driving job will haul 95% no-touch freight mostly drop-and-hook and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Hiring LPN / LVN $50.57+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 De Soto, MO

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Festus, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Stocker (Part Time)

🏛️ Northern Tool + Equipment

📍 Arnold, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Northern Tool + Equipment is currently hiring for part time Stockers for $13.00 an Hour! Job Summary: Our Product Placement Specialists keep our retail stores properly stocked for our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Occupational Therapist - School

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Hillsboro, MO

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is partnering with a school district to provide a part time School Occupational Therapist, OT, for the 2021-2022 School Year in Hillsboro, Missouri. Caseload ...

Click Here to Apply Now

