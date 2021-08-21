Cancel
Beatrice, NE

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Beatrice

Beatrice Dispatch
Beatrice Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BEATRICE, NE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Beatrice.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Beatrice:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bYtDxux00

1. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $3456 per week in NE- Crete, NE

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Crete, NE

💰 $3,456 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Beatrice)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Regional Reefer Truck Driver Job in Beatrice, NE

🏛️ Hill Bros

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Regional Reefer Truck Driver Job - Beatrice, Nebraska Regional HOME WEEKLY CDL-A COMPANY TRUCK DRIVER JOBS Class A company truck drivers needed now for HOME WEEKLY routes with great pay

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Warehouse Associate

🏛️ SYSCO

📍 Hickman, NE

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0061 Sysco Lincoln, Inc. Zip Code: 68521 Minimum Level of Education: High School or Equivalent Minimum Years of Experience: 0-1 Years Employment Type: Full Time Travel Percentage: 0 Join ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Estate secretary

🏛️ Willet & Carothers

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Preparation of Estate openings and closings, this would include keeping track of account balances, sending documents to the Courts, and all aspects of an estate. You would also be expected to help ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Community Health Educator/Nurse

🏛️ Blue Valley Community Action Partnership

📍 Fairbury, NE

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A 40/hr week position to provide educational leadershop and nursing expertise to community members and care providers to enhance patient care withing Blue Valley's service area. Distribute relevant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Waste Treatment Operator B

🏛️ Nestle

📍 Crete, NE

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our factory in Crete, NE is one of the largest wet pet food manufacturing facilities in the U.S. as a mass producer of over one thousand tons of pet food per day, including brands like Alpo®, Nestle ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Material Handler - Non-DOT Full Time

🏛️ Schwan's Home Service

📍 Crete, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Schwan's Home Service, our Warehouse Associate position is an essential role that aids in our success. Warehouse Associates load and refuel the delivery trucks so our drivers are prepared for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Beatrice, NE
ABOUT

With Beatrice Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

