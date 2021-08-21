Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Boron, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Boron-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Adelanto, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Adelanto, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Helendale, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

4. FEMALE CAREGIVER/DSP *ON CALL ONLY*

🏛️ SAFE HAVEN HOMES INC.

📍 Adelanto, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Seeking: ON CALL/PART-TIME, reliable and dependable 21+ FEMALE DSP with background is licensed residential care for adults with developmental disabilities and severe behavioral outbursts. Someone who ...

5. ILS / AST Educator - Teacher

🏛️ Roman Empire Living Skills, Inc.

📍 California City, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Please fill out our online application at: & clientkey=181C72E9B11952A58EE86E1EDA4ED96A Compensation: No Degree $15.90- $16.75 p/hour + DOE Bachelors Degree $16.75 - $17.75 p/hour + DOE Part time ...

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Helendale, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...