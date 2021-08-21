Cancel
Burlington, IA

A job on your schedule? These Burlington positions offer flexible hours

Burlington Voice
 7 days ago

(Burlington, IA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Burlington are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Job Coach - Burlington - Part Time

🏛️ Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin

📍 Burlington, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Goodwill of the Heartlandis seeking aparttime Job Coachto be a creative, energetic and caring professional to assist and support individuals with barriers to independence in their community jobs. We ...

2. Dock Worker / Forklift Operator (Part-Time) | $ 20.29/hr.

🏛️ Dayton Freight

📍 West Burlington, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview: As a Dock Worker, you will load and unload freight in a productive, safe and claims-free manner. Although DFL Dock Workers do not work inside a warehouse, you must maximize space when ...

3. Church Bookkeeper / Administrator

🏛️ Messiah Lutheran Church

📍 Burlington, IA

💰 $1,200 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Messiah Lutheran Church in Burlington Iowa is currently looking for a Bookkeeper / Administrator for part-time (Four days a week, approximately 14-16 hours per week) Duties included managing the ...

4. Retail Stocking Associate $13.15/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 West Burlington, IA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

