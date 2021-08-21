Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Bingham

(BINGHAM, ME) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Bingham.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bingham:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2539.12 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $2,539 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Skowhegan, ME. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

2. Property Preservation Technician

🏛️ Broad Mountain Building and Restorations

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who is Broad Mountain Preservation? Broad Mountain Preservation is a fast growing company that preforms Property Preservation on bank owned, vacant properties in Pennsylvania, Maine, Vermont and New ...

3. Welder Fabricator

🏛️ Bonney Staffing

📍 Norridgewock, ME

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Welder Fabricator (#167602) Welder Fabricator Pay Range: $17-20.00 hourly Welder Fabricator Schedule: 5:00 am - 1:00 pm, M-F Welder Fabricator Start Date: ASAP The Welder Fabricator ...

4. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Madison)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Madison, ME

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Paralegal

🏛️ Bonney Staffing

📍 Madison, ME

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Paralegal (172305) Paralegal Pay Range: $16-20 hourly DOE Paralegal Schedule: 8:30-4:30 M-F Paralegal Start Date: ASAP The Paralegal position in Madison, Maine is responsible for ...

6. Saw Filer-NH

🏛️ Kennebec Lumber Co

📍 Solon, ME

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: * Repairs bandsaw, handsaw, and circular saw blades according to specifications, using hand tools, machine tools, and welding equipment: Examines saw for defects. * Cuts broken teeth ...

7. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Corinna, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,371 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $2,371 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Skowhegan, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

9. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

10. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...