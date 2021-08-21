Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bingham, ME

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Bingham

Posted by 
Bingham News Beat
Bingham News Beat
 7 days ago

(BINGHAM, ME) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Bingham.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bingham:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYtDtO300

1. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2539.12 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $2,539 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Skowhegan, ME. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Property Preservation Technician

🏛️ Broad Mountain Building and Restorations

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who is Broad Mountain Preservation? Broad Mountain Preservation is a fast growing company that preforms Property Preservation on bank owned, vacant properties in Pennsylvania, Maine, Vermont and New ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Welder Fabricator

🏛️ Bonney Staffing

📍 Norridgewock, ME

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Welder Fabricator (#167602) Welder Fabricator Pay Range: $17-20.00 hourly Welder Fabricator Schedule: 5:00 am - 1:00 pm, M-F Welder Fabricator Start Date: ASAP The Welder Fabricator ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Madison)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Madison, ME

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Paralegal

🏛️ Bonney Staffing

📍 Madison, ME

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Paralegal (172305) Paralegal Pay Range: $16-20 hourly DOE Paralegal Schedule: 8:30-4:30 M-F Paralegal Start Date: ASAP The Paralegal position in Madison, Maine is responsible for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Saw Filer-NH

🏛️ Kennebec Lumber Co

📍 Solon, ME

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: * Repairs bandsaw, handsaw, and circular saw blades according to specifications, using hand tools, machine tools, and welding equipment: Examines saw for defects. * Cuts broken teeth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Corinna, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,371 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $2,371 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Skowhegan, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Bingham News Beat

Bingham News Beat

Bingham, ME
13
Followers
199
Post
559
Views
ABOUT

With Bingham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, ME
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
City
Bingham, ME
State
Vermont State
City
Skowhegan, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Totalmed Staffing#Property Preservation#Onestaff Medical#Rn Labor And Delivery#K B Transportation#Cdl#Otr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy