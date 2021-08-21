Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Milledgeville

(MILLEDGEVILLE, TN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Milledgeville companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Milledgeville:

1. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Henderson, TN

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $3,186 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jackson, TN

💰 $3,186 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Jackson, Tennessee. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

3. Customer Sales Representative

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Lexington, TN

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

****Our most eager candidates click on this video link ( to review the Corporate Overview video and schedule a phone interview with one of our Hiring Managers.**** -taylor-0098a7213 sfg.agent ...

4. Work from Home Sales, Create Your Own Schedule, We Train!

🏛️ The Leber Agency

📍 Lexington, TN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WHO WE ARE: The Leber Agency believes in giving hard working individuals the ability to make a six figure income in combination with the freedom to enjoy your life! We set ourselves apart from our ...

5. Sales Associate - Part Time/ Full Time

🏛️ The Delaney Agency

📍 Savannah, TN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking highly motivated individuals, with a passion for helping families, to join our fast growing team. We have virtual career opportunities for part time and full time agents. No ...

6. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Corinth)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Corinth, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Barber

🏛️ Sport Clips - TN301

📍 Jackson, TN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips Haircuts is Hiring Hair Stylists! Do What You Love. Love What You Do. Stylists typically average $17-$30/hour including base pay, tips and incentives. Our top stylists earn even more! JOB ...

8. Auto Body Painter

🏛️ Savannah Body Shop

📍 Savannah, TN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking an experienced dependable, full-time painter for a collision repair shop who takes pride in their work. Job Duties & Expectations include, but not limited to: *Vehicle taping, prepping, color ...

9. Clinician Therapist

🏛️ Rose Counseling

📍 Henderson, TN

💰 $44,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Local office looking for a full time clinician to work with adolescents and children. Masters Degree required. Clinical Therapist, Counselor with following credentials, LCSW or Masters of Social Work ...

10. Welder Fabricator

🏛️ LPS Equipment & Acquisition Co

📍 Lexington, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WELDER/FABRICATOR PERSON NEEDED - LOOKING TO HIRE IMMEDIATELY Day shift hours 6:00AM - 4:30PM M-F (Some Saturdays) $$$ WEEKLY PAY $$$ LPS Equipment & Acquisition is a privately owned company with a ...