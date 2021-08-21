Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Boston

(BOSTON, MA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Boston.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Boston:

1. Entry-Level Life and Health Insurance Sales- Receive World-Class Training - Earn Over 150K 1st Year

🏛️ Symmetry

📍 Boston, MA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Organization Description: Before you read further, please DO NOT apply if you are NOT interested in the following: *Commission Sales *Residual Income from Renewals *Bonus Programs

2. Account Executive

🏛️ Premiere Onboard - SALESTARS

📍 Boston, MA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Founded in 2015 our client has $10M in Series A funding and currently works with over 150 Fortune 1000 companies. Get ready to jump onto a rocket ship because this company is taking off! They are ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Boston, MA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

4. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Boston, MA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

5. ✭Make $20 to $45 per hour working with Lugg

🏛️ Lugg

📍 Boston, MA

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Get paid to be active, meet new people, and work as a helper or a driver! We're an on-demand startup transforming the way things get moved by connecting people who need a truck with our network of ...

6. Customer Service/Scheduling Associate

🏛️ Gerrity Stone

📍 Woburn, MA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES We are looking for a well-organized individual with a professional and friendly phone demeanor who is customer service focused to join our team. Job responsibilities would ...

7. Amazon DSP - Package Delivery Driver

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Boston, MA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DAS7 Salem, MA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAS7 - Salem - 20 Colonial Road, Salem, MA ...

8. Package Handler (Morning Shifts Available) - Earn up to $16.45/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Boston, MA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Everett, MA Hourly pay rate: Up to $16.45 Immediate openings available now Amazon remains open as ...

9. Mid-Market Account Executive

🏛️ Premiere Onboard - SALESTARS

📍 Boston, MA

💰 $180,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client is Pre-IPO customer engagement software company who grew their business by 40% Year over Year through unprecedented economic times. This year brought new product offerings, strategic ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Boston, MA

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...