Neligh, NE

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Neligh

Posted by 
Neligh Today
 7 days ago

(NELIGH, NE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Neligh.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Neligh:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYtDnKv00

1. Team Truck Truck Driver Job in Norfolk, NE

🏛️ Hill Bros

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Team Truck Driver Job - Norfolk, Nebraska CDL-A DEDICATED TEAM TRUCK DRIVER JOBS Dedicated CDL-A team driving runs open on I-80 between NE and CO! Earn industry-leading pay while ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse - Cath Lab - 13 Week Contract ($3340/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $3,340 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience performing cardiac catheterizations, angioplasties and valvuloplasties for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Auto Sales Associate

🏛️ Auto Express Of Norfolk

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Auto Sales Associate to become an integral part of our team! You will gauge sales opportunities and provide extensive customer service to all clients. Responsibilities: * Educate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Neligh)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Neligh, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Food Service Director - K-12 School

🏛️ Cameron Craig Group

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Contract Food Service company managing 60 K-12 School Food Service Programs in 5 states. This position will oversee 8 schools Responsibilities: Responsible for food service and catering for a fast ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Associate - Norfolk

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New higher starting wages! Here at Goodwill, your work helps to change the lives of people with barriers to employment. Working at Goodwill gives you opportunities to learn and grow through ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Parks & Recreation Director

🏛️ City of Norfolk

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $98,748 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parks & Recreation Director City of Norfolk, NE (Pop. 24,434). Under direction of City Administrator, plans, directs and manages the activities and operations of the Parks and Recreation Department ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Caregiver

🏛️ Home Instead

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Give your passion a purpose - Join our Home Instead family where you can laugh, learn, and love! Home Instead ® CAREGiver Job Description (Part Time and Full Time Positions Available in Norfolk, NE ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1659.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Plainview, NE

💰 $1,659 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Lab Technician for an exciting Travel Allied job in Plainview, NE. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1659.2 / Week About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Neligh Today

Neligh, NE
ABOUT

With Neligh Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
City
City

