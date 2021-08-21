Hiring Now: These roles are open in Idaho Falls

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Idaho Falls companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Idaho Falls:

1. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ Tristate Financial Network

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are actively hiring the right people who have strong RELATIONSHIP BUILDING and communication backgrounds. All training is company sponsored and ongoing. We will train you on how to be successful ...

2. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

3. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2952 per week in ID- Idaho Falls, ID

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $2,952 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

4. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

5. Retail Store Manager

🏛️ Tricked Out Accessories

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a driven sales leader with the ability to recognize and develop talent in others. This person will be in charge of building a solid sales team, cultivating a fun atmosphere and and ...

6. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

7. Dining Room Supervisor + $500 Sign On Bonus

🏛️ MorningStar Senior Management

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make a difference by overseeing a crew in facilitating a great dining experience for our treasured residents At MorningStar Senior Living, we talk a lot about culture. In fact, we rather obsess about ...

8. Operations Assistant

🏛️ Super T Transport, Inc.

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Operations Assistant is responsible for supporting our customer service representatives by entering and scheduling load information into our system, preparing rates and accessorial details to ...

9. LOCAL PEPSI Merchandiser REXBURG ID - Qualifies for tuition reimbursement

🏛️ Admiral Beverage Corporation

📍 Rexburg, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Admiral Beverage believes in investing in its people, business partners, and communities, to continually grow and offer the best products and services in the region. With the strength of a large ...

10. Real Estate Transaction Coordinator

🏛️ Chris Schmalz Real Estate Group

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chris Schmalz Real Estate Group We are a high-producing real estate team that has been in the industry for over 20 years. Dedicated to helping our clients reach their real estate goals while ...