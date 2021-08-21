Cancel
Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Cave Junction News Beat
 7 days ago

(Cave Junction, OR) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

1. Sales Rep - Remote - Make $2,250 + a week!

🏛️ Bigley Financial Group

📍 Grants Pass, OR

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Bigley Group of Equis Financial is seeking a driven and coachable individual who is ready to start getting paid what they are worth! You will become your own boss in this expanding market and can ...

2. Remote Wine Concierge - Sales Representative

🏛️ Russell Tobin

📍 Grants Pass, OR

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Russell Tobin & Associates is currently seeking a Remote Wine Concierge - Sales Representative for our client, a rapidly growing and innovative company. Apply today for immediate consideration

3. Customer Service Representative: Healthcare - Work From Home

🏛️ FCR

📍 Grants Pass, OR

💰 $29,640 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**** THIS IS A REMOTE WORK FROM HOME POSITION. **** **** YOU MUST LIVE IN THE SAME STATE AS THE POSITION TO BE ELIGIBLE **** Join FCR's Work from Home Customer Service Representative Healthcare Team today

4. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Rogue River, OR

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

