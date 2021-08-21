Cancel
Price, UT

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Price

(PRICE, UT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Price.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Price:


1. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Price, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$1,466-$1,857 Weekly **PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually *Top CPM: 0.5 *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week * DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 ...

2. Racking/Module Installer

🏛️ Workrise

📍 Price, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Workrise has an upcoming opportunity and is currently accepting applications for Racking/Module Installers for construction of a utility-scale solar farm near Price, Utah. 18.00 per hour Local Labor ...

3. Cleaning Technician

🏛️ CleanTech Cleaning & Restoration, LLC.

📍 Price, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Cleaning Technician to join our team! You will be responsible for maintaining a clean and orderly environment. Responsibilities: * Assist the company in performing specialized ...

4. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Wellington, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

5. Retail Stocking Associate $12.75/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Price, UT

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

6. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Price, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

7. Parts Receiver

🏛️ Castle Country Logan LLC

📍 Helper, UT

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Maintains inventory of incoming parts * Runs parts as needed * Help customers locate and order parts * Shipping, receiving. restocking shelves etc * Other duties as needed by manager Company ...

8. Direct Support Professional

🏛️ North Eastern Services

📍 Price, UT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities? If you love to help others and see others improve from your efforts, this is the job for you. Employees of North Eastern ...

9. RV Technician

🏛️ Castle Country Logan LLC

📍 Helper, UT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RV Repair & Maintenance Technician Job Description castle country rv is looking for an experienced RV repair and maintenance technician to join our team. This position is full-time, Monday through ...

10. Safety Technician

🏛️ HCS Renewable

📍 Price, UT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HCS Renewable Energy has an upcoming opportunity and is currently accepting applications for Safety Manager for construction of a utility-scale solar farm near Georgetown, TX. $25.00 per hour Local ...

