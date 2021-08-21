No experience necessary — Seneca companies hiring now

(Seneca, SC) These companies are hiring Seneca residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Assembler (no experience required)

🏛️ MAU Workforce Solutions

📍 Norris, SC

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Associate at BMW Earn better benefits for a better life with MAU at BMW in Greer, SC! This position with a premier employer offers a NEWLY INCREASED, competitive pay rate of $18.05-$19.05 ...

2. $1000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Rosman, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DRT4 Mills River (Starting Pay $16.50 /h*r+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DRT4 - Mills River - 394 Fanning Fields RD, Mills River, NC Compensation

3. Entry Level Customer Service Representative

🏛️ WCPS of SoCal

📍 Easley, SC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you're interested in working for a company that pays well and truly cares about all members, read below: Our growing office for labor union benefits is looking to add a new Benefits Consultant to ...

4. Customer Service / Entry Level Tech Support

🏛️ Majorel USA, Inc

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why join us? At Majorel we don't just offer a job, we offer a career. When you join our team you are joining a globally diverse family! We offer amazing career opportunities and benefits to all of ...

5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Clemson, SC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

6. Appointment Setter (Entry Level) $16-$21 Per Hour, No Experience!

🏛️ Avolta

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $135,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Driven and Competitive Individuals for Solar Company Avolta Power is actively seeking hard workers who are looking for the right company to build their career with. We are willing to train ...

7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Anderson, SC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Clemson, SC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Seneca, SC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Clemson, SC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...