Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Rogers

(Rogers, AR) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Rogers-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Lowell, AR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Shipping/Receiving Team Member (Part-Time)

🏛️ B-Unlimited

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

THE B-TEAM We're so glad you're interested in joining our team! To find out more about who we are and what we do, Our Values: (aka expectations) - All B-Unlimited team members should possess: * Great ...

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Allstate - Patrick Prater Agency

📍 Bentonville, AR

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our office is quickly growing and we need someone who we can train to fit in our office puzzle! The position offered is part time, however has the potential for a full time role. Our Customer Service ...

4. Customer Service Specialist (5347)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Rogers, AR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Summary: * Part-time position * Report to a specific address * $10.00 - $12.00 per hour * Staff will be paid bi-weekly or twice monthly * Must be authorized to work in the United States * Background ...

5. Part Time Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Cox Enterprises

📍 Rogers, AR

💰 $35,659 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ever stepped into a retail store and had a phenomenal customer service experience? Felt great, didn't it? How would you like to be responsible for creating those experiences? Well, we can help make ...

6. Arby's Assistant Manager - Rogers Pay Starts at $14/HR

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (SL)

📍 Rogers, AR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

****Pay starting at $14/hour ****Monthly BONUS Potential ****Flexible Schedule ****Full Benefits Package TEXT RBA to 97211 to complete your application TODAY! Arby's is now hiring an Assistant Manager at ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Rogers, AR

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

8. Assistant Manager (9621)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Rogers, AR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Summary * Part-time position * This job cannot be performed remotely * Report to a specific address * Must be authorized to work in the United States * Background check required * $10.50 - $13.00 per ...

9. Experienced House Cleaners Great Pay Bentonville-Rogers Arkansas

🏛️ Upscale Office Cleaning, Inc.

📍 Bentonville, AR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

House Cleaners Now Hiring for a part time weekday Mobile House Cleaning Position We are only looking for applicants in the Northwest Arkansas areas of Rogers, Bentonville, Lowell, Centeron **Starting ...