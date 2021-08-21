Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Tyler

(Tyler, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Tyler-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Law Financial Group

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Hiring full time and part time people in the Tyler area. Sales experience is not necessary. You would be helping clients with life insurance, mortgage protection and retirement planning. If you would ...

2. " Life Insurance Agents! Earn up to $500 a Day/Work from Home

🏛️ The Long Group

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Agency urgently seeking New licensed life insurance agents and Veteran life insurance agents. We welcome agents who wish to work part time or full time. If you are looking to become a licensed life ...

3. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

6. JANITOR (FULL & PART-TIME)

🏛️ Compass Group

📍 Kilgore, TX

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Posted Date: Aug 18, 2021 **SIGN ON BONUS** Further details upon interview & hire. * Full-Time: $300.00 * Part-Time: $150.00 * We are hiring immediately for a full and part-time JANITOR position