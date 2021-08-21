Cancel
Linn, MO

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Linn Dispatch
Linn Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Linn, MO) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYtDBzR00

1. Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 5

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. SOA Developer (DP/APIC/IIB)-Open to Remote

🏛️ UMB Bank

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $107,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**_Be part of something more._** A majority of our time is spent "at work." We believe that time most meaningful when it's spent around people who care about you and who challenge you. We hire people ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. 1970 Hiring for Customer Support (CSR) - Remote

🏛️ ReqRoute,Inc

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Center Representative Des Moines, IA (all remote / work from home) Contract Pay Rate $13/hr w2 Send your resume to schedule interview Job Description: This position requires individuals to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Inside Sales Position / Executive Appointment Setting- Remote

🏛️ Fusion Growth Partners

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

W2 -Inside Sales Position / Executive Appointment Setting: Base Income Plus Bonus - (Work from Home) - Opportunity for Advancement We are looking for very professional, articulate, high producing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Warm Leads, NO Cold Calling

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Licensed Insurance Consultant

🏛️ Leidecker Agency - Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for highly motivated and energized team members with the ability to work from home or virtually. The position allows you to serve families in your area, and beyond while making a great income

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Acumen Agent - Jefferson City, MO

🏛️ RISE INC FAMILY

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Acumen Jefferson City, MO - Jefferson City, MO Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level Bachelors/Equivalent Yrs in Rel Field Salary Range ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Linn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

