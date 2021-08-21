Cancel
Camden, TN

Get hired! Job openings in and around Camden

Camden Voice
Camden Voice
(CAMDEN, TN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Camden companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Camden:


1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4536 per week in TN- Paris, TN

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Paris, TN

💰 $4,536 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

2. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Paris, TN

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

3. Journeyman Industrial Electrician/ From $25.00 to $39.00 an hour

🏛️ Schaffhouser Electric

📍 Paris, TN

💰 $39 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOURNEYMAN ELECTRICIAN-NASHVILLE $2500 SIGN-ON BONUS!!!! $500/MONTH PAID AT THE END OF THE MONTH $2500 TOTAL SCHAFFHOUSER IS SEEKING THE BEST OF THE BEST! Is that you? Schaffhouser, a Veteran owned ...

4. Electrical And Instrumentation Mechanic

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 New Johnsonville, TN

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ELECTRICAL AND INSTRUMENTATION MECHANIC/ MAINTENANCE MECHANIC/ MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN NEEDED! Shift: (7:45am - 4:15pm) Monday through Friday. Pay: $22-32/hr (based on experience) Description ...

5. Welder Fabricator

🏛️ LPS Equipment & Acquisition Co

📍 Bruceton, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WELDER/FABRICATOR PERSON NEEDED - LOOKING TO HIRE IMMEDIATELY Day shift hours 6:00AM - 4:30PM M-F (Some Saturdays) $$$ WEEKLY PAY $$$ LPS Equipment & Acquisition is a privately owned company with a ...

6. Warehouse Team Member - $100 Covid-19 Vaccination Bonus

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Mcewen, TN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location Nashville, TN Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50 ...

7. East Coast Regional 1200/w min guarantee

🏛️ Freightworks

📍 Denver, TN

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

East Coast Regional * $1,200 minimum per week guaranteed! * 57 cents per mile starting rate * Plenty of miles - 85K/ yr plus top earnings potential * * Home time 2 days per 7 days worked, or less ...

8. Pest Control Technician

🏛️ HTP Termite & Pest Control

📍 Huntingdon, TN

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HTP is currently seeking a highly motivated and energetic technician for our Monday- Friday West Tennessee Service Operation. * No pest control experience necessary, we'll train you; must be able to ...

9. CNC operator

🏛️ CENTRAL SALES & SERVICE INC

📍 Waverly, TN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CNC opertor and programing. we use Mastercam program. Haas cnc mill Employment Type: Full Time Salary: $25 - $30 Hourly Bonus/Commission: No

10. HVAC Technician

🏛️ E&H Refrigeration

📍 Paris, TN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an HVAC Technician to join our team! You will install, service, and repair heating and air conditioning systems. Responsibilities: * Install new heating, ventilation, and air ...

