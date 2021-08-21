Job alert: These jobs are open in Norfork

(NORFORK, AR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Norfork companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Norfork:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Norfork, AR

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Mountain View, AR

💰 $93 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

3. EZ Loader Assistant Buyer

🏛️ EZ Loader Boat Trailers

📍 Midway, AR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EZ Loader Boat Trailers began building boat trailers in 1953 on the basis of quality and fine workmanship. This is the reason that they are found worldwide under the most well-known boats in the ...

4. General Labor - Truss Building

🏛️ Penmac Staffing

📍 Cotter, AR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Penmac is now recruiting builders for a local truss company. This position is a great fit for someone looking to utilize construction and framing skills with a steady schedule unaffected by inclement ...

5. Machine Operator - Plastic Injection Molding

🏛️ Penmac Staffing

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Penmac is now recruiting full time and weekend machine operators for an expanding plastic injection manufacturer in Mountain Home, AR. This company is looking for individuals who are interested in a ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Jewelry Sales Associate

🏛️ Holly's Jewelry

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Need neat, honest and professional type person to work our jewelry sales floor. Must be neat in appearance and willing to actually work. Duties involve sales and customer service, taking in jewelry ...

8. Administrative Specialist for the CFO

🏛️ Arkansas State University-Mountain Home

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Specialist for the CFO Arkansas State University-Mountain Home Part-time Arkansas State University - Mountain Home seeks applicants for a part-time Administrative Specialist for the ...

9. Bench Jeweler - relocation assistance

🏛️ Holly's Jewelry

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced bench jeweler needed for family jewelry store in Mountain Home, AR. Three years or more experience in jewelry repair of all kinds i.e. sizing, prongs, setting, re shanking, chain repair ...

10. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Mountain Home, AR

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...