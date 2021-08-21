Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Moss Point

(MOSS POINT, MS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Moss Point companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Moss Point:

1. CDL-A OTR Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver - Up to $5,000 Sign-on Bonus!

🏛️ TransWood

📍 Prichard, AL

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A OTR OWNER OPERATOR TANKER TRUCK DRIVER JOBS UP TO $5,000 SIGN-ON BONUS! MORE OPPORTUNITY = MORE MONEY for CDL-A owner operator tanker truck drivers! CDL-A OTR Owner Operator Truck Driver Jobs ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $5,051 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $5,051 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Mobile, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

3. Sales Representative

🏛️ Federated Insurance

📍 Biloxi, MS

💰 $117,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for a B2B sales opportunity with built-in leads from over 500 trade associations and buying groups that exclusively recommend our products. Federated offers a $50,000 base salary with ...

4. Life Insurance Professional - Sales Agent

🏛️ New York Life Insurance

📍 Biloxi, MS

💰 $92,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today to embark on a rewarding career in a stable, industry-leading company that prioritizes doing right by its clients! At New York Life, we are looking for a self-disciplined, highly ...

5. Management

🏛️ CHERS Restaurant Group

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mugshots Grill and Bar is growing and we need leaders to grow with us! We have a great team and believe in "Havin' a Good Time!" and serving our guests! Come join us as we look for 2 managers on the ...

6. Assistant Manager

🏛️ Buffalo Wild Wings

📍 D'Iberville, MS

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Full Service Restaurant Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for providing guests with a memorable dining experience while making connections with them and our team ...

7. 1st and 2nd Class Rigger - Pascagoula, MS

🏛️ KNIGHTS - "The Contractor for True Craftsmen"

📍 Pascagoula, MS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Position: Rigger - 1st and 2nd Class Job Location: Mobile, AL Rate of Pay will depend on class and experience Per Diem - must live 50+ miles from Jobsite JOB DESCRIPTION: Shipyard ...

8. Remote Financial Services Customer Service Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Biloxi, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Remote Financial Services Customer Service Agent Country: United States Job description: At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote ...

9. Key Carrier

🏛️ Goodwill Gulf Coast

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Schillinger - Mobile, AL Position Type Full Time Education Level None Salary Range $10.50 - $10.50 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift Open Availability ...

10. Office Administrator

🏛️ The Grounds Guys of Mobile

📍 Theodore, AL

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We began with a single vision shared between 10 brothers. Originally, we opened our doors as Sunshine Grounds Care in 1987. As time passed and more brothers joined in the project, it became a widely ...