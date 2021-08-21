Hiring now! Jobs in Fairfield with an immediate start

(Fairfield, CT) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Fairfield-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. CUSTOMER SERVICE REP

🏛️ Adecco

📍 New Milford, CT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CUSTOMER SERVICE REP - HIRING NOW Immediate opening for our NEW MILFORD client for an experienced Customer Service Rep - Pay rate $16 hr. If you meet the qualifications listed below please Apply Now

2. Shipping - Receiving - NOW HIRING

🏛️ Adecco

📍 New Milford, CT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipping - Receiving - HIRING NOW Adecco has IMMEDIATE OPENINGS for Warehouse positions - Shipping - Receiving for our NEW MILFORD, CT, client. Pay Rate - $15 hr. Responsibilities for the Shipping ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Newtown, CT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Sales Agent

🏛️ Combined Insurance

📍 White Plains, NY

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your Career, Your Choice - Sales Agent Combined Insurance, a leader in the supplemental industry for nearly 100 years, has an immediate opportunity for a sales agent to join our growing team. The ...

5. Class A CDL Shuttle / Dedicated Drivers Home Every Night

🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics

📍 Port Chester, NY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Shuttle / Dedicated Drivers Home Every Night Zenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We currently have immediate openings for Class A CDL Shuttle/Dedicated ...

6. Local Owner Operators $200K/Year - Home Daily

🏛️ Top Point Inc.

📍 Shelton, CT

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Drivers & Owner Operators NEEDED for IMMEDIATE LOCAL WORK $500 Sign-on Bonus! Job description: Haul 20'/40' containers of recycled cardboard & scrap steel 100-mile radius to the Port of ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Greenlawn, NY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...