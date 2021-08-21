Ready for a change? These Birmingham jobs are accepting applications

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Birmingham companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Birmingham:

1. Regional Team CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly

🏛️ TRUCKING PEOPLE

📍 Birmingham, AL

💰 $900 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At This Company, you are not a number. You are the key to our success. We are the Trucking Company That's Changing Trucking! CALL US AT 678-314-8845 FOR AN IMMEDIATE PHONE INTERVIEW! $9,000 SIGN ON ...

2. HR Onboarding Coordinator (Partial Remote)

🏛️ PANGEATWO

📍 Birmingham, AL

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HR Onboarding Coordinator (Partial Remote) $40 - $50K Montgomery, AL Our partner in Montgomery, AL is looking for an HR Generalist to assist with all of their organization's human resource functions

3. Insurance Sales Agent - Birmingham, AL

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Pleasant Grove, AL

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

4. Restaurant General Manager- QSR

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Birmingham, AL

💰 $58,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEW RESTAURANT OPENING! We truly take care of our people! We believe in investing in our people and giving them the tools to run a successful business - we will always do the right thing! We are an ...

5. Vacation Sales Representative

🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations

📍 Leeds, AL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20 / hour training pay for 60 days + commission This open position is located inside the Bass Pro Shops at 5000 Bass Pro Blvd., Leeds, AL 35094 **PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT A REMOTE POSITION** At ...

6. Tennis Shop Manager & Buyer

🏛️ iHire

📍 Birmingham, AL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In accordance with the principles of Greystone Golf & Country Club, the Pro shop manager is responsible for hiring, training, and scheduling staff; handling customer complaints; re-stocking depleted ...

7. Data Entry Specialist - 4am - 12pm

🏛️ Ascent Health

📍 Birmingham, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascent Health is hiring for Data Entry Specialist positions at our laboratory facility in Birmingham, Alabama! This is for our 4:00 am-12:00 pm shift Tuesday through Saturday. This position will ...

8. Shift Manager

🏛️ Bojangles

📍 Birmingham, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bojangles is a Fair Chance Employer Are you looking to take your management and supervisor skills to the next level? Join the Bojangles Restaurants, Inc. team and be part of an Authentic Southern ...

9. Assembly Technician

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Birmingham, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Assembly techs needed! These people will work on their assembly lines in the plant at various points to assemble garbage trucks. They will be doing anything from building axles ...

10. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Birmingham, AL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $14.00 an hour R15584 Lawn Specialist 221 Lyon Lane, Birmingham, Alabama 35211 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist role ...