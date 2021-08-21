Cancel
Bylas, AZ

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Bylas

Bylas Today
Bylas Today
 7 days ago

(BYLAS, AZ) Companies in Bylas are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bylas:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bYtD30s00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Eden, AZ

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (San Carlos)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 San Carlos, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Full-time Medical Assistant/Healthcare Tech Safford

🏛️ Gila Health Resources

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Safford Medical Assistant Gila Health Resources is seeking a Full-time Medical Assistant/Healthcare Tech for its Safford Occupational Medicine Clinic. This position takes vitals, rooms patients ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 San Carlos, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. DRIVER

🏛️ Legacy Beverage, LLC

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come join the team! Legacy Beverage Drivers are responsible for delivering the finest quality name brand products in the industry in Globe, AZ and the surrounding areas. This is a full-time, benefit ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Stocking Associate $14.65/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Light Duty Mechanic

🏛️ Haralson Tire Company

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $66,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Currently seeking a Light Duty Mechanic to join our team! Haralson Tire Pros & Auto Service is a fun and fast paced work environment looking for an individual that would like growth opportunity. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,986 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $2,986 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Safford, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

