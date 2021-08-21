Work remotely in Titusville — these positions are open now

(Titusville, FL) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Sales Rep From Home / Remote - Leads Available - Part / Full Time

🏛️ The Graham Agency

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Company The Graham Agency focuses on providing mortgage protection coverage to protect homeowners who are concerned about making their mortgage payments in the event of unexpected tragedy (death ...

2. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Sanford, FL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

3. Remote Clinical Marketing Cloud Developer

🏛️ Modis

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $77 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

There is a position available through Modis with a Fortune 500 healthcare company as a RRemote Clinical Marketing Cloud Developer. If you are interested in this position, please click APPLY NOW or ...

4. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

5. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

6. Salesforce Administrator - Remote - $120k+

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are a Salesforce Administrator with experience, please read on! Top Reasons to Work with Us Industry leading company looking to bring on a Salesforce Administrator to take over our Salesforce ...

7. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

8. Account Executive (Flexible Remote Working Available)

🏛️ Lead Forensics

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Executive $50,000 Base Salary $85,000k OTE Atlanta, GA - Flexible Remote Working Available Lead Forensics is one of the fastest growing software companies in the world. We can identify other ...

9. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

10. Customer Service Rep ($12.50/hr 100% Remote)

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

100% Remote CSR role (needs to an hour from Orlando) Must have their own Equipment WFH Customer Service Rep Job Description Start Date: August 27th Position: Customer Service Representative Location