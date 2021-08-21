Hiring Now: These roles are open in Arkadelphia

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Arkadelphia companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Arkadelphia:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Arkadelphia, AR

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,605 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Arkadelphia, AR

💰 $2,605 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Arkadelphia, AR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Arkadelphia, AR

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Team Truck Driving Job in Malvern, AR

🏛️ Hill Bros

📍 Malvern, AR

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Team Truck Driving Job - Malvern, Arkansas CDL-A DEDICATED TEAM TRUCK DRIVER JOBS Dedicated CDL-A team driving runs open on I-80 between NE and CO! Earn industry-leading pay while ...

6. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Arkadelphia, AR

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Arkadelphia, AR

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Arkadelphia, AR

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $80,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers

📍 Arkadelphia, AR

💰 $93,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn $80,000+ Per Year (Based on Performance and Availability) + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Your Family On The Open Road Our new pay increase proves we ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Schuster Co

📍 Arkadelphia, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers Average $80,000 Yearly - Great Home Time - Excellent Benefits Interested in driving for Schuster Co? Apply Now! Pay & Benefits: * Average $80,000 yearly