Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksburg, WV

Start tomorrow? Clarksburg companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Clarksburg News Alert
Clarksburg News Alert
 7 days ago

(Clarksburg, WV) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Clarksburg are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYtD0Mh00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Clarksburg, WV

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Houskeeping

🏛️ United Talent

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a job with WEEKLY pay? United Talent has IMMEDIATE openings for HOUSEKEEPING at one of Morgantown's finest hotels. Roles & Responsibilities: * Making Beds * Trash removal * Bathrooms

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Housekeeper

🏛️ United Talent

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a great place to work? We are looking for you! United Talent Staffing has IMMEDIATE openings for part-time and full-time Housekeepers in Morgantown, WV! These positions are Temp to Hire ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Set Up Assistant

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking experienced leads and merchandisers for Resets, Remodels, and New Store Set-ups for immediate hire! Travel can be anywhere from 3 to 6 weeks at a time with hotel ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. FedEx Delivery Driver

🏛️ Logistical Resource Group

📍 Bridgeport, WV

💰 $46,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Not just a delivery driver - a valued member of the team with room to grow. Not just a delivery driver - a valued member of the team with room to grow. Logistical Resource Group is hiring immediately ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Clarksburg, WV

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Clarksburg, WV

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Clarksburg News Alert

Clarksburg News Alert

Clarksburg, WV
112
Followers
191
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clarksburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housekeeping#United Talent Staffing#Remodels#Logistical Resource Group#Prudential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy