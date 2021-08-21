Start tomorrow? Clarksburg companies hiring immediately
(Clarksburg, WV) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Clarksburg are looking for people who can start immediately.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Clarksburg, WV
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. Houskeeping
🏛️ United Talent
📍 Morgantown, WV
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking for a job with WEEKLY pay? United Talent has IMMEDIATE openings for HOUSEKEEPING at one of Morgantown's finest hotels. Roles & Responsibilities: * Making Beds * Trash removal * Bathrooms
3. Housekeeper
🏛️ United Talent
📍 Morgantown, WV
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking for a great place to work? We are looking for you! United Talent Staffing has IMMEDIATE openings for part-time and full-time Housekeepers in Morgantown, WV! These positions are Temp to Hire ...
4. Set Up Assistant
🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC
📍 Morgantown, WV
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Resource Plus is seeking experienced leads and merchandisers for Resets, Remodels, and New Store Set-ups for immediate hire! Travel can be anywhere from 3 to 6 weeks at a time with hotel ...
5. FedEx Delivery Driver
🏛️ Logistical Resource Group
📍 Bridgeport, WV
💰 $46,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Not just a delivery driver - a valued member of the team with room to grow. Not just a delivery driver - a valued member of the team with room to grow. Logistical Resource Group is hiring immediately ...
6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Clarksburg, WV
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Clarksburg, WV
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
Comments / 0