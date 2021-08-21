Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malad City, ID

Job alert: These jobs are open in Malad City

Posted by 
Malad City Daily
Malad City Daily
 7 days ago

(MALAD CITY, ID) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Malad City companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Malad City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bYtCycd00

1. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Tremonton, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$1,466-$1,857 Weekly **PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually *Top CPM: 0.5 *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week * DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Warehouse Team Member - Earn Up To $15.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Fielding, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Salt Lake City, UT Hourly pay rate: $15.50 or more, plus $1,500* sign-on bonus, when you start your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Downey, ID

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $14.50 an hour R15941 Lawn Specialist 4888 Valenty Rd, Chubbuck, Idaho 83202 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist role ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Portage, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Malad City, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Portage, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Direct Support Professional Caregiver Swing shift

🏛️ North Eastern Services

📍 Tremonton, UT

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*** NES is currently offering a hiring bonus of $50.00 on your first check, along with $100.00 after 90 days with all of our required training completed. All of our required trainings are also paid. Do ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Tire Changer

🏛️ Nexeo HR - Logan

📍 Tremonton, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nexeo HR is looking for a self-motivated individual to fill a Tire Changer position in the Tremonton area. The candidate will be changing out tires on semi-trucks. Shifts are Monday-Friday 7-5 and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Tremonton, UT

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Tremonton, UT

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Malad City Daily

Malad City Daily

Malad City, ID
9
Followers
222
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Malad City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malad City, ID
State
Florida State
City
Chubbuck, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Warehouse Team#Home Customer Support#Sykes Portage#Shop#North Eastern Services#Nes#Nexeo#Spanish#Az Co#Sc#Sd#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy