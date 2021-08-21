Cancel
Wright, WY

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Wright

Wright Today
Wright Today
 7 days ago

(WRIGHT, WY) Companies in Wright are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wright:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYtCxju00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Wright, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Wright)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Wright, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Store Manager

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Retail Sales Manager- We offer competitive pay, excellent benefits, and opportunities for growth. We need a dedicated full time Retail Sales Manager who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Sales

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Retail Sales - $500 Sign On Bonus We need outgoing full time Retail Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding the best solution for our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Server

🏛️ Rib & Chop House

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Up To $25 An Hour! Welcome to the Rib & Chop House, a place where quality and perfect execution come together to create exceptional guest experiences. We cast a wide net, and welcome folks from all ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sales Associate Liquor Store Travel Plaza 30-38 hr

🏛️ CBH CO-OP

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Associate Liquor Store Travel Plaza 30-38 hour Position Description: Sales Associate position is responsible for maintaining customer services, cash register operations (POS), generating sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Wright, WY

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A CDL Truck Driver Recent Grads Only Position 800 per wk Hiring WY

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Wright Today

Wright Today

Wright, WY
ABOUT

With Wright Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

