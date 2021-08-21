Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Faribault, MN

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Faribault

Posted by 
Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 7 days ago

(Faribault, MN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Faribault are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYtCwrB00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Lakeville, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Senior Retail Associate - Burnsville, MN

🏛️ Rockler Companies, Inc.

📍 Burnsville, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Senior Retail Associate - Burnsville, MN+ Jobs+ Job Map+ Login+ Retail + Burnsville, MN, USA + 14.00 + Hourly + Part Time Email Me Similar JobsEmail Me This Job Our customers love us and so will you

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Office Assistant - Part Time Weeknights & Saturdays

🏛️ Harry Browns Family Automotive

📍 Faribault, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About Us Harry Brown's Family Automotive is one of southeastern Minnesota's largest multi-line dealerships offering sales, leasing, financing, servicing, and accessorizing of new and pre-owned ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Shipping & Receiving Dock Clerk (Full Time/Part Time)

🏛️ Stauer

📍 Burnsville, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Shipping & Receiving Clerk's primary job is to oversee the organizations dock and receiving area and check in all products and materials that arrive. This includes ensuring delivery to the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Elko New Market, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Property Manager (part-time)

🏛️ MBG Property Management

📍 Burnsville, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

MBG Property Management is currently seeking a part-time Property Manager to join our team at an affordable housing community located in Burnsville, MN. This position is part-time with the ideal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. $15 pr HR -PT Essential Merchandiser-Owatonna, MN

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Owatonna, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Reset Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Shipt Shopper (part-time, seasonal)

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Lakeville, MN

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shipt is a membership-based marketplace that helps people get the things they need, like fresh produce and household essentials, from stores they trust. Help people save time and have fun while you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Elko New Market, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Faribault Today

Faribault Today

Faribault, MN
36
Followers
190
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Faribault Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
City
Faribault, MN
City
Burnsville, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Elko, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Retail Merchandising#Mn Rockler Companies#Family Automotive#Mbg Property Management#Retail Solutions Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy