Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Faribault

(Faribault, MN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Faribault are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Lakeville, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Senior Retail Associate - Burnsville, MN

🏛️ Rockler Companies, Inc.

📍 Burnsville, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Senior Retail Associate - Burnsville, MN+ Jobs+ Job Map+ Login+ Retail + Burnsville, MN, USA + 14.00 + Hourly + Part Time Email Me Similar JobsEmail Me This Job Our customers love us and so will you

3. Office Assistant - Part Time Weeknights & Saturdays

🏛️ Harry Browns Family Automotive

📍 Faribault, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About Us Harry Brown's Family Automotive is one of southeastern Minnesota's largest multi-line dealerships offering sales, leasing, financing, servicing, and accessorizing of new and pre-owned ...

4. Shipping & Receiving Dock Clerk (Full Time/Part Time)

🏛️ Stauer

📍 Burnsville, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Shipping & Receiving Clerk's primary job is to oversee the organizations dock and receiving area and check in all products and materials that arrive. This includes ensuring delivery to the ...

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Elko New Market, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

6. Property Manager (part-time)

🏛️ MBG Property Management

📍 Burnsville, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

MBG Property Management is currently seeking a part-time Property Manager to join our team at an affordable housing community located in Burnsville, MN. This position is part-time with the ideal ...

7. $15 pr HR -PT Essential Merchandiser-Owatonna, MN

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Owatonna, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Reset Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising ...

8. Shipt Shopper (part-time, seasonal)

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Lakeville, MN

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shipt is a membership-based marketplace that helps people get the things they need, like fresh produce and household essentials, from stores they trust. Help people save time and have fun while you ...

9. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Elko New Market, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...