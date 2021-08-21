Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Russell require no experience
(Russell, KS) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Russell companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Strength Life Insurance
📍 Hays, KS
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Hays, KS
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Hays, KS
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
4. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Hays, KS
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
Comments / 0