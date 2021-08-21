Cancel
Russell, KS

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Russell require no experience

Posted by 
Russell Updates
 7 days ago

(Russell, KS) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Russell companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Hays, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Hays, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Hays, KS

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Hays, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Russell, KS
