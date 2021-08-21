Cancel
Sikeston, MO

Start immediately with these jobs in Sikeston

Posted by 
Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 7 days ago

(Sikeston, MO) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Sikeston-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYtCsKH00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Security Guard - Part Time

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

4. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

6. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

7. Caregiver/PCA - Weekly Pay

🏛️ CBS Sikeston MO

📍 Sikeston, MO

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign On Bonus |No Experience Required |Weekly Competitive Pay | Flexible Scheduling | Paid Time Off Earned when working 32+ hours a week Missouri Delta Community Based Services is immediatly ...

8. Mid Level Automotive Technician (JR-40052997)

🏛️ Goodyear

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATELY HIRING!!! - APPLY TODAY!!! Goodyear and its Raben Tire company-owned outlets operate tire and auto service centers in 6 states. We are a team of highly motivated people dedicated to ...

With Sikeston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

