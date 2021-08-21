Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Elida

(ELIDA, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Elida.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Elida:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Portales, NM

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Travel Ultrasound Technologist - $1,950 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Portales, NM

💰 $1,950 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Ultrasound Technologist for a travel job in Portales, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Ultrasound Technologist * Discipline: Allied ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Portales)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Portales, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Portales, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Milk Receiving

🏛️ Snelling Staffing - Clovis, NM

📍 Portales, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Milk intake at busy plant. Shift is 4pm-4am rotating days. Must have clean background and GED or diploma. Company Description .Very busy location with great chance for advancement

6. Accounts Receivable Clerk/Secretary

🏛️ Snelling Staffing - Clovis, NM

📍 Portales, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busy plant needing someone with accounts payable experience. Company Description .Very busy location with great chance for advancement

7. Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Portales, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description The primary function of delivery drivers at Pizza Hut is transporting orders to customers in a timely fashion. In addition to this core task, you will also be responsible for other ...

8. Special Education Teacher

🏛️ Therapia Staffing

📍 Portales, NM

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Therapia Staffing is partnered with multiple school districts throughout the Portales, New Mexico area that are looking for Special Education Teachers for the 2021-2022 school year! Special Education ...

9. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Portales, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

10. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Portales, NM

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...