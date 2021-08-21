Ready for a change? These Tonopah jobs are accepting applications

(TONOPAH, AZ) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Tonopah.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tonopah:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

Forward Air - Solo

Buckeye, AZ

$250,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Outside Sales ($5k-10k monthly) Will Train!!

Family First Life

Surprise, AZ

$200,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents. Not currently licensed? Get licensed in as little as 1 week! We offer "XCel Solutions" pre-licensing ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,612 per week

Vivian Health

Goodyear, AZ

$2,612 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Goodyear, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

4. Diesel Mechanic Technician

Carvana

Tonopah, AZ

$86,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Carvna is Hiring! We need Entry, Intermediate, and Master Diesel Mechanics. Your main goal is to ensure our fleet of transporters are always available. Questions? Speak to a recruiter: (844) 505-3375 ...

5. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Tonopah)

National Agents Alliance

Tonopah, AZ

$75,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Mail Carrier - Postal Service

Postal Job Placement

Goodyear, AZ

$72,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Mail Carrier: Get placed quickly at the US Postal Service and join one of America's largest, most prestigious, and highest paid work forces. The average postal worker makes just over $72K a year ...

7. Bottling Technician

Staffing Network/QPA

Waddell, AZ

$34 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Technician-Mechanical or Electrical Work Schedule : 2-2-3 schedule, 12 hour days or nights (weekends and holidays), this job may include working weekends (Saturday and Sunday); working ...

8. Support Technician

inSync Staffing

Goodyear, AZ

$26 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Duration: 12 months Hours: 7am to 3:30pm Description Three openings to help standup a new facility in Goodyear, AZ. Once the facility is operational (mid-Oct) it will run 24x7. Position hours will ...

9. Hair Stylist - Great Career Paths

Sport Clips - Stylist - AZ136

Surprise, AZ

$24 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Great Pay. Great Clients. Great Team. Are you a licensed hair stylist passionate about cutting hair and making your clients look great? Do you enjoy being part of a fun team environment? Are you ...

10. Packaging Operators Needed ASAP! $18-21 per hour

Corporate Job Bank

Waddell, AZ

$21 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is a direct hire opportunity, in a beverage production facility that provides stability, growth opportunities, full benefits, and other company perks (including free merchandise, an ...