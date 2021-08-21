Job alert: These Jackson jobs are accepting applications

(JACKSON, TN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Jackson.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jackson:

1. Outside Sales - 150k+ Get Paid Daily

🏛️ FFL Freedom

📍 Jackson, TN

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Already Selling??? Why are you not working with us? We will give you a raise to start! We have leads!!! Lets talk... FFL Freedom believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in ...

2. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Henderson, TN

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $3,186 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jackson, TN

💰 $3,186 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Jackson, Tennessee. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

4. Customer Sales Representative

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Lexington, TN

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

****Our most eager candidates click on this video link ( to review the Corporate Overview video and schedule a phone interview with one of our Hiring Managers.**** -taylor-0098a7213 sfg.agent ...

5. Work from Home Sales, Create Your Own Schedule, We Train!

🏛️ The Leber Agency

📍 Lexington, TN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WHO WE ARE: The Leber Agency believes in giving hard working individuals the ability to make a six figure income in combination with the freedom to enjoy your life! We set ourselves apart from our ...

6. Business Development / Sales Manager

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Jackson, TN

💰 $94,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PMA USA is looking for highly motivated and talented individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and provide solutions for wealth preservation and creation to ...

7. Insurance Sales (Remote) - FREE Leads - Full Training

🏛️ IHC Specialty Benefits - Advisor Division

📍 Jackson, TN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About 44 million people in this country do not have health insurance, and another 38 million have inadequate health insurance. This means that nearly one-third of Americans face each day without the ...

8. Assistant General Manager

🏛️ Private Company

📍 Jackson, TN

💰 $47,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our restaurants are passionate about serving authentic Barbecue with a hearty helping of patriotism! We serve up what makes America great while honoring those who keep it that way. If you are ...

9. Make up to $20/hour - Deliver with Waitr

🏛️ Waitr

📍 Denmark, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for exciting and easy gig work? Need something super flexible? Have some free time that you wish could be used to make extra money ? Partner with Waitr today and start delivering food from ...

10. Machine Operator - Excellent Hourly Pay!

🏛️ WestRock

📍 Humboldt, TN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Machine Operator - Humboldt, TN • Starting Wage: $17.29 per hour • Opportunities for swing or 3rd shift. • Benefits in 30 days from hire date!How you will impact WestRock: • Understands ...