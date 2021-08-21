Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Digest
 7 days ago

(Cedar Rapids, IA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Cedar Rapids are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - Part-Time

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Cedar Rapids, IA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - Part-Time - SAL022143 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 North Liberty, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Inbound Call Specialist (Part-time)

🏛️ Kirkwood Community College

📍 Cedar Rapids, IA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Inbound Call Specialist (Part-time) Print ( Apply Inbound Call Specialist (Part-time) Salary $12.46 Hourly Location Cedar Rapids, IAJob TypePart-timeDivisionStudent ServicesJob Number00831 ...

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Cedar Rapids, IA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Merchandiser/Stocker

🏛️ Schwan's Company

📍 Cedar Rapids, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Important Details: + This position pays $15/hr. + This is a part-time position (Weekends Only), approximately 4-10 hrs/weekend. + Willing to drive to Iowa City/Cedar Rapids area as part of the ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Cedar Rapids, IA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

With Cedar Rapids Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

