Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Stratford

(STRATFORD, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Stratford companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stratford:

1. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2325.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $2,325 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Dalhart, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $2325 ...

2. Truck Drivers - CDL A - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Stratford, TX

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

3. Staff Home Health RN - Stratford, TX up to $35/wk

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Stratford, TX

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vivian is looking for Staff Home Health RNs for permanent roles at top tier hospital systems in Stratford, TX and surrounding areas. Paying up to $35/hour, At Vivian, we ensure your next step is a ...

4. LAUNDRY MGR II, III - Unit Laundry

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $3,720 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please Note: Until further notice, applications can be submitted via email to the contact person listed below. POSTED: 05-25-2021 CLOSES: 08-12-2021 - EXTENDED JOB POSTING NO: CL009003DH PAYROLL ...

5. Document Control Specialist

🏛️ Taylor Technical Services, Inc.

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Document Control Technician/Specialist Must have the following skills: * SAP * Microsoft Access/Full Microsoft Suite * Scanning documents * Electronic and manual filing * Able to multi task different ...

6. Apprentice Plumbers (Per Diem & Hotel)($20-$28/HR)

🏛️ CCS Construction Staffing

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign-On Bonus - Plumbing Top Helpers - $50 First Day Referral Bonus CCS is now offering a $50 show up referral bonus for the first day of work. You refer us a friend, they show up to work you ...

7. Traveling Registered Nurse - 13 Week Contracts ($1320/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $1,320 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting travel positions are open for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. Enjoy a supportive, ambitious ...

8. Insurance Sales Executive

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 80 Office

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Producer who is self-motivated, coachable, and sales driven. The Farmers Insurance Sales Producer to Agency Ownership program is designed to bridge a transition for ...

9. Field Service Technician (Up to $25/hr.)

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21004310 Windstream is considered an essential business and we are HIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and ...

10. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...