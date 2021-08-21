Hiring Now: These roles are open in Thunder Hawk

(THUNDER HAWK, SD) Companies in Thunder Hawk are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Thunder Hawk:

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Lemmon)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lemmon, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

3. Registered Nurse | RN | OR (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $67 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,431 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $2,431 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Hettinger, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,160 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $2,160 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Hettinger, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post ...

6. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $1692 per week in ND

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $1,692 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2431 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $2,431 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Hettinger, ND. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2431 ...

8. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($1620/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $1,620 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - PACU - Post Anesthesia Care Unit - $2448 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Hettinger, ND

💰 $2,448 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Post Anesthesia Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Hettinger, ND. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...