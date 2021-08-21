Cancel
Kingman, AZ

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Kingman News Watch
 7 days ago

(Kingman, AZ) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Kingman-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Sales Representative Needed - Training Provided

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Kingman, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...

2. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Kingman, AZ

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Kingman, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Kingman, AZ

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Retail Stocking Associate $14.90/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Bullhead City, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...

6. Sales Representative ($20k commissions monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Bullhead City, AZ

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. SEEKING: Licensed Life Insurance Agents, or the right ...

7. Insurance Loss Control Inspector

🏛️ NRS, Inc/PCS-SW, Inc

📍 Kingman, AZ

💰 $85 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

You will need to identify hazards or liability concerns as well as provide digital photographs and measurements of buildings. You will set your own schedule. Work is on residential properties as well ...

