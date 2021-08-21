Hiring Now: These jobs are open in New Hampton

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in New Hampton.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Hampton:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 North Washington, IA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,238 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sumner, IA

💰 $2,238 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Sumner, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

3. CNC Machinist

🏛️ GMT Corp. - Waverly, IA

📍 Waverly, IA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are expanding and looking to add CNC Machinists to 2nd and 3rd shifts! 2nd shift runs 2pm-10pm and 3rd shift runs 10pm-6am. There is a weekday shift premium of $.80/hr and a weekend shift premium ...

4. Office Manager Receptionist

🏛️ Keith Oltrogge CPA PC

📍 Denver, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire an Office Manager Receptionist to join our team! You will be responsible for overseeing the administrative activities of the organization. Responsibilities: * Manage records ...

5. Bookkeeper Accountant

🏛️ Keith Oltrogge CPA PC

📍 Denver, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Bookkeeper Accountant to join our team! You will be responsible for preparing and analyzing financial records for our company. Responsibilities: * Prepare and examine accounting ...

6. Waiting Staff

🏛️ Colwell Tap

📍 Colwell, IA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Waiting Staff to become an integral part of our team! You will take orders and serve food and drinks to patrons at the dining establishment. Possible full time opportunities

7. Mold and Bladder Maintenance

🏛️ Trelleborg

📍 Charles City, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mold and Bladder Maintenance FULL-TIME $18/hr Duties include - Adjust functional parts of devices and control instruments - Operating machinery and equipment. - Setting up and operating the curing ...

8. Occupational Therapist

🏛️ iHire

📍 Waverly, IA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Occupational Therapist -Full Time 30 hours Waterloo and Grundy Center NIT Therapy Join our multi-disciplinary team working with the amazing residents at our amazing ALF and SNF facilities. Make a ...

9. Assistance Dog Trainer

🏛️ Retrieving Freedom Inc

📍 Waverly, IA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistance Dog Trainer - Position Description Primary Function and Responsibilities: Reporting to the Training Director, the Assistance Dog Trainer is someone that has experience training dogs in the ...

10. Bulk Product Handler

🏛️ Iowa State Job Bank

📍 Waverly, IA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To provide ingredients to the tote and bag dumping stations, insuring a constant and proper supply to the converter lines. iAlso to provide and set up totes of finished product to the packaging lines ...