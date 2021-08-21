Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Huntsville, AL) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Huntsville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Class A CDL Driver - Part Time

Smith Creek

Trinity, AL

$18 hourly

Part-Time

Job Description:

Smith Creek Logistics, LLC , a manufacturer/supplier of mulch and animal bedding in Southern Indiana, is looking for a Part-Time local Class A CDL Driver in the Decatur/Trinity area. Pay: $18.50/hr ...

2. Part-time Sales Assistant / Telemarketer

Higdon Insurance Group

Guntersville, AL

$12 hourly

Part-Time

Job Description:

Sales Assistant / Telemarketer will call prospecting lists under the supervision and coaching of a licensed sales producer to create quoting opportunities. The Sales Assistant will learn how to ...

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

Assurance

Huntsville, AL

$61,100 yearly

Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

4. Upscale Room Attendant / HouseKeeper Weekend Position

Spur

Huntsville, AL

$11 hourly

Part-Time

Job Description:

Spur Staffing is partnering with Huntsville's newest luxury downtown hotel 106 Jefferson. This position is part time for the weekend Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's. They are looking to fill several ...