These jobs are hiring in Green Bay — and they let you set your own schedule

(Green Bay, WI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Green Bay-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Activity Assistant - Part Time, Flexible Hours VACCINE NOT REQUIRED

🏛️ Frontida Assisted Living

📍 Kimberly, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

COME WORK AT FRONTIDA WHERE WE VALUE TOGETHERNESS AND SAFETY!! $13 - $16 an hour based on experience and qualifications Bring your ideas to life in our Activity Assistant role! The ideal candidate is ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time - SAL021977 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you ...

5. Class A CDL - Over-the-Road (OTR) Part-Time Team Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $30,500 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time team truck drivers are among the highest compensated in Schneider's fleet. Team driving jobs in our Van Truckload Division feature a predictable work schedule up to $0.60 per mile* starting ...

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...