Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

These jobs are hiring in Green Bay — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Green Bay Daily
Green Bay Daily
 7 days ago

(Green Bay, WI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Green Bay-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYtCgyn00

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Activity Assistant - Part Time, Flexible Hours VACCINE NOT REQUIRED

🏛️ Frontida Assisted Living

📍 Kimberly, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

COME WORK AT FRONTIDA WHERE WE VALUE TOGETHERNESS AND SAFETY!! $13 - $16 an hour based on experience and qualifications Bring your ideas to life in our Activity Assistant role! The ideal candidate is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time - SAL021977 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Class A CDL - Over-the-Road (OTR) Part-Time Team Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $30,500 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time team truck drivers are among the highest compensated in Schneider's fleet. Team driving jobs in our Van Truckload Division feature a predictable work schedule up to $0.60 per mile* starting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Green Bay Daily

Green Bay Daily

Green Bay, WI
82
Followers
192
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Green Bay Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kimberly, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Insurance#Life Insurance#Us Cellular Green Bay#U S Cellular#Cdl#Van Truckload Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy