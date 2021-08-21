Ready for a change? These Crescent City jobs are accepting applications

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Crescent City.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crescent City:

1. Registered Nurse - Renal Dialysis - Travel - (Dialysis RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $1,215 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Renal Dialysis - (Dialysis RN) StartDate: 07/27/2021Available Shifts: 12 D/E/N Pay Rate: $1103.20 - 1215.77 With a caregiving model based on optimal patient outcomes ...

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Palatka, FL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

3. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1892 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Deland, FL

💰 $1,892 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in DeLand, FL. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1892 / Week ...

4. Machine Adjusters

🏛️ Double Envelope

📍 Palatka, FL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Double Envelope, is a leading manufacturer of custom envelopes has immediate openings for 3p-11p & 11p-7a shift Adjusters in our Gainesville, Florida plant. Good basic math skills. Pre-employment ...

5. Shipping Receiving Clerk

🏛️ Spherion Staffing

📍 Ormond Beach, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipping & Receiving Coordinator Move Material to designated area. Documenting material and parts inventory Expedite moving materials from receiving to production and shipping. Making sure they are ...

6. Data Entry $15 per hour Hiring NOW! (Quality Control)

🏛️ FieldWorks

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Schedule an Interview at Call Now! Hiring Immediately Earn Up To $525/Week Work on an Important Campaign! Data Entry and Office Work! No previous experience required Full time and part time positions ...

7. Holly Hill Bakery Outlet Retail Clerk $ 11.00

🏛️ ABM

📍 Ormond Beach, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABM, a leading provider of integrated facility solutions, is looking for a Thrift Store Clerk for the Flowers Foods Bakery Outlet. The Thrift Store Clerk provides customer service to the public in ...

8. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4140 weekly in FL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Palm Coast, FL

💰 $4,140 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,526 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Palm Coast, FL

💰 $3,526 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Palm Coast, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Palatka, FL

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...