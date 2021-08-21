Cancel
Goldsboro, NC

These Goldsboro companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Goldsboro Bulletin
Goldsboro Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Goldsboro, NC) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Goldsboro companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Housekeeping

🏛️ Allegiance Industries

📍 Kinston, NC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Details Level Entry Job Location 019115 - Kinston, NC Position Type Janitorial Salary Range $10.00 Hourly Description Currently hiring: General Cleaner in Kinston, NC Shift: Monday through Friday ...

2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Wilson, NC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Wilson, NC

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

4. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 5

📍 Goldsboro, NC

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

