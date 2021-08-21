These Goldsboro companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Goldsboro, NC) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Goldsboro companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Housekeeping
🏛️ Allegiance Industries
📍 Kinston, NC
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Entry Job Location 019115 - Kinston, NC Position Type Janitorial Salary Range $10.00 Hourly Description Currently hiring: General Cleaner in Kinston, NC Shift: Monday through Friday ...
2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Wilson, NC
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Wilson, NC
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
4. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 5
📍 Goldsboro, NC
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...
