Job alert: These jobs are open in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Fairfield.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fairfield:

1. Travel Nurse RN - CVOR - $3,397 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $3,397 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN CVOR for a travel nursing job in Great Falls, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CVOR * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

2. Home Center General Manager

🏛️ NW Montana Builders

📍 Choteau, MT

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a senior Home Center General Manager to join our team! You need to have managed a large national home center store for a minimum of 5 years. You will be responsible for overseeing the ...

3. Equipment Technician

🏛️ Golden Triangle Rental

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Golden Triangle Rental LLC Equipment Technician About the Job Assist with a multi-million-dollar equipment inventory. Maintain the safety of the work environment and equipment for customers' rental

4. Laborer/Yardman Contingent

🏛️ Calumet Montana Refining, LLC

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Calumet Montana Refining Laborer/Yardman Contingent Starting wage is $23.18/hour with a comprehensive benefits package. Great Falls, MT, USA Req #829 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ

5. Truck Driver - Dollar Tree - Direct Job Placement

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $86,268 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Up to Weekly $1,659*Up to Annual $86,268* Competitive paying position with Dedicated customer beginning in Ridgefield, WA. Be home weekly while earning a great hourly pay where the Top 10% are making ...

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Fairfield)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Fairfield, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. John Deere Ag Service Technician

🏛️ Frontline Ag Solutions

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COME SEE WHAT MONTANA HAS TO OFFER! WORK WITH A PROGRESSIVE JOHN DEERE DEALER, AND ENJOY YOUR LIFE. THIS OPENING IS AT OUR GREAT FALLS, MT BRANCH IN NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA! WWW.FRONTLINEAGSOLUTIONS

8. Sr. Frontend Engineer (Remote)

🏛️ Funded Club

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $120 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mango Voice is an enterprise-grade VoIP phone system based in the cloud. Whether you are at the office or on the go, Mango gives you the tools you need to engage customers like never before. We're ...

9. Registered Nurse - CVOR - 13 Week Contract ($3120/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $3,120 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a skilled Registered Nurse that's experienced at caring for patients who are recovering from Cardiac Surgery, including heart and lung transplantation, for a 13 week contract at a ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,952 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Great Falls, MT

💰 $2,952 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Great Falls, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room